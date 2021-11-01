Mediaset España Comunicación’s (GETVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.