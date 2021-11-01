Mediaset España Comunicación’s (GETVF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GETVF opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

About Mediaset España Comunicación

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

