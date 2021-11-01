McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 190.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,575 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.5% of Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $30,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.97.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $246.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

