McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other McAfee news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $21.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of -62.85. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $32.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McAfee will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

