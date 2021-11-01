MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.76 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $672,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,916.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.98 per share, with a total value of $380,097.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 139,810 shares valued at $7,117,661. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at $1,388,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 129,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 52,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

