Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.95 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAXR opened at $26.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,655.00 and a beta of 1.37. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $58.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Maxar Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

In other news, EVP Walter S. Scott purchased 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.89 per share, for a total transaction of $51,799.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

