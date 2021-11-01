Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of MTW opened at GBX 805 ($10.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 780.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.19. Mattioli Woods has a 12-month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 839 ($10.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £407.16 million and a PE ratio of 161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

