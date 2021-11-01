Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084,357 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $181,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.81 on Monday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.37.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

