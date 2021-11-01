Matrix Service (MTRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Matrix Service to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTRX stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $16.32.

In other news, Director John D. Chandler bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 165,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

