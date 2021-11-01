Master Contract Token Hits Market Capitalization of $5.18 Million (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 2,028.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $5.18 million and $57,893.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.19 or 0.07119050 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00088012 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

