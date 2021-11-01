Masonite International (DOOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Masonite International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOOR opened at $120.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masonite International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Masonite International worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

