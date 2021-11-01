Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. Masco reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,280,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $64.64. 1,377,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,006. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19. Masco has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

