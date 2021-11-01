Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Chemed by 64.1% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 167,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,504 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Chemed by 55.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHE opened at $482.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $560.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.57. Chemed had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $538.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

