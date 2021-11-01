Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $57.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

