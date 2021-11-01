Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,442 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,251,000 after purchasing an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.08 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $1,154,256.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.