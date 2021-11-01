Marshall Wace LLP Buys 235,128 Shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 1,990.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,128 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of comScore worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get comScore alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

comScore stock opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.20. comScore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.37 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other comScore news, Director Brent David Rosenthal bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 60,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,755. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

comScore Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.