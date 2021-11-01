Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Holdings in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,555 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Xunlei were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the first quarter worth about $4,360,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Xunlei by 709.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 193,884 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 169,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Xunlei Limited has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

