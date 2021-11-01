Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VAC opened at $157.22 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.47.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -480.00%.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

