Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Marriott International to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MAR opened at $160.02 on Monday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 150.96 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.07.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

