Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce $21.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKFG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 572,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. Markforged has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Markforged Company Profile

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.