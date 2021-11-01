Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will announce $21.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.58 million, with estimates ranging from $119.06 million to $122.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Markforged.
Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $20.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.88 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $27,948,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MKFG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.59. 572,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,786. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. Markforged has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $15.10.
Markforged Company Profile
