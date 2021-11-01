Mark William Lowdell Sells 2,357 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) insider Mark William Lowdell sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $47,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark William Lowdell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Mark William Lowdell sold 400 shares of INmune Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $8,000.00.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INMB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,843,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in INmune Bio by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65,948 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $918,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

