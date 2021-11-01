MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HZO. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after acquiring an additional 419,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after acquiring an additional 162,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MarineMax by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,775,000 after acquiring an additional 135,468 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 155,240 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

