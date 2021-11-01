Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,264.0 days.
Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.43 on Monday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.
About Man Wah
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.