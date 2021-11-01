Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 136,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,264.0 days.

Shares of MAWHF opened at $1.43 on Monday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes sofas and ancillary products. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers sofas under the CHEERS brand; mattresses under the Enlanda brand; panel furniture and furniture accessories; sofas, sofa-beds, beds, armchairs, and accessories under the Fleming brand name; and chairs, smart furniture spare parts, etc.

