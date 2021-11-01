Man Group (MNGPF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS: MNGPF) in the last few weeks:

10/21/2021 – Man Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/18/2021 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/14/2021 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – Man Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – Man Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84. Man Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

