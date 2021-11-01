Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 82.0% from the September 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of MGIC stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $22.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.234 dividend. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

