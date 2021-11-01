Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
MGLN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15.
Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
About Magellan Health
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
