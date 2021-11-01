Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Down 36.4% in October

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the September 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

MGLN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 107,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,301. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $70.95 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Health will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health by 4,790.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.