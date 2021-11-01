Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 739,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,982,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.50.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $276.29 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

