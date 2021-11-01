Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 49.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 43.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 3.07. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.