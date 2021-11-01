Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $144.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.96. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.75, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

