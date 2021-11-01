Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Baozun by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at $8,990,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 359,900 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.81.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

