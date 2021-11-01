Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 1,683.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,684 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,101,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $435,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Plug Power by 59.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,201,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $109,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Plug Power by 24.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,506,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,688,000 after acquiring an additional 484,975 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $38.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.59.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

