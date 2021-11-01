Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.