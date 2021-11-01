Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Invesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Invesco’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

