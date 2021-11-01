Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,253 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SL Green Realty worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $70.07 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

Several research firms have commented on SLG. Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.