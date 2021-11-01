LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYB. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 30,927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,323 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,753,000 after acquiring an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.30 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.