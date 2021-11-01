LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.