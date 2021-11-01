LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $118.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.47.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.16.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 66,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 326,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after acquiring an additional 245,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

