Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $20.11 on Monday. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $557.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

