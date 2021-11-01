Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.90 to C$11.90 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.96.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.37. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.73 and a 12 month high of C$16.07.

In other news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.