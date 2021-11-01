Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $570.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Argus raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $451.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $466.01 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $467.04. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.07.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after buying an additional 540,785 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

