LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,656 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv stock opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.