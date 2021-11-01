LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,704 Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 240,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 577,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter.

WBND opened at $26.69 on Monday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.54 and a 52-week high of $28.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

