LPL Financial LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after buying an additional 71,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackBerry by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,006,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after buying an additional 400,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BB opened at $10.80 on Monday. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $84,745.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,238. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

