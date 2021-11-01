LPL Financial LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,510 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 707,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 113,163 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 85.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 419,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 193,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 313,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIT opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm engages in capital allocation in the fixed income securities market through the evaluation of portfolio risk. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, TBA commitments, mortgage dollar roll transactions and reverse repurchase agreements.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.