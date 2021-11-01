LPL Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,854 shares of company stock worth $39,882,052 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COUP stock opened at $227.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.45 and its 200-day moving average is $239.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

