LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,532 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

Hubbell stock opened at $199.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $142.94 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

