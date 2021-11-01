LPL Financial LLC Acquires 842 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $204.21 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $207.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

