Lobstex (LOBS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $83,096.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. Lobstex has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $83,096.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0804 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,698,192 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

