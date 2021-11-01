LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.27% of COVA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COVA opened at $9.74 on Monday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

