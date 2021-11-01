LMR Partners LLP Takes $1.07 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,381.40.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,489.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,413.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $985.05 and a twelve month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,061 shares of company stock worth $33,649,257 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.