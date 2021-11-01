LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $5,331,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $456,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $30,557,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synlogic by 105.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 888,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Synlogic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

