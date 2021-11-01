LMR Partners LLP Invests $986,000 in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $4,930,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFFE opened at $9.91 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.88.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

